Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dumb Question: Spark Plug Wires/Boots #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Penfield, NY Age 56 Posts 13 Dumb Question: Spark Plug Wires/Boots Took my 98 1100 STX out today and couldn't get it over 10 MPH. Felt like it was misfiring and it was backfiring a bit. Made it to the dock, barely, pulled the plugs and #1 and #3 were soaking wet. Put in new, went out again and same problem. This time I looked a little closer and the plug wire terminals on those cylinders are all black and corroded. Can you get replacement boots/terminal ends for these? I did a search on the forum and really couldn't find much info. Are the plugs and coils completely integrated and require replacing both as a set? Sorry for the simple question. I have 17 years of auto tech experience but not much when it comes to jet skis.



Thanks in Advance for any help you can provide.



Todd Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules