Took my 98 1100 STX out today and couldn't get it over 10 MPH. Felt like it was misfiring and it was backfiring a bit. Made it to the dock, barely, pulled the plugs and #1 and #3 were soaking wet. Put in new, went out again and same problem. This time I looked a little closer and the plug wire terminals on those cylinders are all black and corroded. Can you get replacement boots/terminal ends for these? I did a search on the forum and really couldn't find much info. Are the plugs and coils completely integrated and require replacing both as a set? Sorry for the simple question. I have 17 years of auto tech experience but not much when it comes to jet skis.

Thanks in Advance for any help you can provide.

Todd