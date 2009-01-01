|
|
-
94 polartis sl750 sound like it is running full throttle
My polaris sl750 starts and sound like it is running full throttle the carbs are not stuck open I can see them opening and closing. I have sparyed carb cleaner into the carbs thinking something was gummed up but no change. If I pull out the chock the motor stalls. If I turn the gas off the engine will stall. It is something with the carbs.
