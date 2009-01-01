Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS440 / JS550 "Bearing Box" Repair #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Alabama Posts 8 JS440 / JS550 "Bearing Box" Repair I have recently had some issues with my bearing box. I have also heard of it referred to as a bulkhead bearing, and a few others. In the beginning, the area leaked some water and made a little more noise than I thought it should have been. A constant drone/hum. As time went on I forgot about the noise and continued to better my skills in stand-up riding. Suddenly the sound grew louder and then it was like the pump was eating rocks! Horrible noises, running like it was eating rocks with extreme vibration. So I killed it and got a tow back. A week passed and I put it back into the water only to get the same result. Popped it on to the dock and headed for the grease gun. After adding grease to the zurk it made one pop and went silent! It was quieter than ever before, and I could hear a subtle note of exhaust. Great day of riding afterward only to have the noise slightly reappear, and regain a slight popping sound almost as if someone were to feed the pump chunks of plastic.



That's the backstory.



I inspected the pump to ensure that the impeller was not eating the housing, which it was not. I then checked the bearing and found a significant pile of grease sitting in the bottom of my hull.



Therefore:



How am I going to get this thing apart to have access to the box? Pull the motor? Pull the pump? Then how can I pull the box (or is it fixed?) and lastly what does a repair look like for one of these?









Thank you so much for taking the time to read, I hope I could provide some entertainment for your day.



IMG_9696.jpgIMG_9697.jpgIMG_9698.jpgIMG_9704.jpgIMG_9705.jpg Last edited by ZacFlyer; Today at 12:30 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules