1994 Seadoo XP 650X Issues!



Been working on a friends 94 XP with the 650X engine. He test rode it before buying a month or so ago and it rode perfect but went out last week and it rode perfect for about 4/5 minutes then it wouldnt rev above 2,000rpm. It stopped and started perfect and crawled perfect with no strange noises but just wouldnt rev past there!



Since the issue we have changed all of the fuel line to brand new, drained the tank and filled with new fuel, set the carbs back to stock settings, re-instated the post mix system (knew this wouldnt help but done whilst it was in pieces with a brand new oil pump), checked all the filters etc and some other little bits but went back out today and still had the same exact issue.



We have both never worked on a 650 seadoo before so I was wondering if anyone here knows of anything that could be causing this issue? I assume being a 94 ski this was well before limp mode but thats exactly what it feels like.



The ski also runs and revs perfectly out of the water.



Thank you in advance!





Welcome to the site.



This is common if the Voltage regulator goes bad. Try unplugging the red wire on the voltage regulator, and re-test.

This is common if the Voltage regulator goes bad. Try unplugging the red wire on the voltage regulator, and re-test.



I seen this on another forum and I tried this on Wednesday (I forgot to mention). There was still no improvement, did the exact same thing...thats was really my last hope





OK, could be a fuel related issue...



Does it do it on both RES and ON settings on the select sw?



How about if you pull the choke? Will it improve?



What is your compression? Should be 150lbs in each cyl.

Does it do it on both RES and ON settings on the select sw?



How about if you pull the choke? Will it improve?



What is your compression? Should be 150lbs in each cyl.



It does the same issue weather its on Reserve or On and with the choke on or off, it will conk out eventually still if I put the choke on when its warm. We have swapped over the fuel selector switch from an SP that is in the same garage Incase this was an issue but didnt do any improvement. My friend checked compression and said it was spot on.



The only other thing I could think of would be the little mesh filters that are inside the carb could possibly be blocked? I didnt want to take apart the carb as it had only been rebuilt a few months ago and have proof it ran fine after this but thats really the only other fuel related part I havent changed



Thank you again for your help!





