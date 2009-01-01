Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Owner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Florida Age 31 Posts 1 New Owner Hey everyone,



I have 2 08' Yamaha VX Cruisers. Mainly use them to cruise around Florida waters. I own a local spearfishing charter and for my "real job" I'm a ship captain. I spend too much time on the water...



I plan on outfitting the skis to free dive spearfish off of. If anyone has any tips or tricks, I'm open to any experience you may have! I've been boating recreationally and professionally for years but skis are fairly new to me.



If you can think of any "must have" items, send me some suggestions! I have required safety gear but anything to make the journey more enjoyable or comfortable would be awesome.



Anyway, thanks everyone!



