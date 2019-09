Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Rebuilt Ultra 150 jet pump #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2008 Location ocean county Age 40 Posts 110 Rebuilt Ultra 150 jet pump Ultra 150 pump with all new internals. New cone and a 16/20 solas impeller. $375 shipped Also on ebay http://ebay.us/8KzBwD?cmpnId=5338273189





IMG_0252.JPGIMG_0255.JPG Really ? That much ? I should've taken up swimming Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules