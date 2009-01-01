Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 1995 x2 for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Mount shasta Age 30 Posts 2 2 1995 x2 for sale 2 1995 Kawasaki x2 for sale. Current registration. Both start right up and run very good. New batteries and plugs. Ive owned them for abt 2 years and put very low hours on them

$3100 with trailer



Located in siskiyou county Attached Images 715F15C1-EEFA-43D8-A4F1-8DD6227B1D72.jpeg (2.58 MB, 9 views)

715F15C1-EEFA-43D8-A4F1-8DD6227B1D72.jpeg (2.58 MB, 9 views) 22874C05-6095-47EB-AFEE-0A4B883C1C80.jpeg (2.77 MB, 6 views)

22874C05-6095-47EB-AFEE-0A4B883C1C80.jpeg (2.77 MB, 6 views) 6D0E1712-B3C3-46EF-B019-5AADC5DE13BA.jpeg (2.96 MB, 6 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules