 2 1995 x2 for sale
  Today, 06:01 PM
    Hoffa
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    Mount shasta
    Age
    30
    Posts
    2

    2 1995 x2 for sale

    2 1995 Kawasaki x2 for sale. Current registration. Both start right up and run very good. New batteries and plugs. Ive owned them for abt 2 years and put very low hours on them
    $3100 with trailer

    Located in siskiyou county
