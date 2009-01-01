Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Carb gaskets - rebuild kits #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location MO Age 48 Posts 7 Carb gaskets - rebuild kits I'm having a ***** of a time finding the right gaskets for the carbs on the 1998 XL1200. I can't find anything on the carbs other than Mikuni Core made in Japan. I have ordered two different rebuild kits on Amazon that stated were for the XL1200 (triple rebuild kit) The first one came with gaskets that were too big for the fuel pump that's on the carbs. It also had some double gaskets that mine doesn't have. I sent it back and order from a different vendor. It showed the correct number of gaskets in the picture and the fuel pump gaskets looked more rectangular than square like the ones that are on my carbs. When it arrived, it's the same dang kit minus the extra gaskets. Too big. Except for the fuel pump gaskets, the rest look correct.



Did someone switch out the carbs on my waverunner (that I'm rebuilding) for another model? I'm attaching the 2 different ones I bought that didn't work.



1st one

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DL7HT48..._LKPHDbED61NZQ



2nd one

Is this one correct? Looks like the part I needed to search was SBN

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TJD928T..._i8PHDbN4NP1KE



