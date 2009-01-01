|
2014 superjet with mods will sell for cheap need gone asap (LONG ISLAND)
2014 Yamaha SuperJet, very high performance ski with a ton of upgrades. Freshwater Ski until last season, has been washed and cleaned every single use. Meticulously maintained motivated to sell, price is negotiable.
Upgrades:
Factory B pipe
Trust head
Thrust steering
Pre 08 steering cable
Msd enhancer
Zero lighten fly wheel
H20 water box
Footholds
Thrust trim
Taper bored 38mm carbs
Prok flame arrestors
Pistons type 1105 with billet cylinders
NYS Transferrable title
Brand New Starter.
Everything works perfectly, no issues with the ski
Only contact if serious, Interested in trades as well.
text me for info 917-331-1234
