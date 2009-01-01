Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 superjet with mods will sell for cheap need gone asap (LONG ISLAND) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location Connecticut Posts 62 2014 superjet with mods will sell for cheap need gone asap (LONG ISLAND) 2014 Yamaha SuperJet, very high performance ski with a ton of upgrades. Freshwater Ski until last season, has been washed and cleaned every single use. Meticulously maintained motivated to sell, price is negotiable.



LINK TO PICTURES : https://post.craigslist.org/manage/6...lay&go=display



Upgrades:

Factory B pipe

Trust head

Thrust steering

Pre 08 steering cable

Msd enhancer

Zero lighten fly wheel

H20 water box

Footholds

Thrust trim

Taper bored 38mm carbs

Prok flame arrestors

Pistons type 1105 with billet cylinders

NYS Transferrable title



Brand New Starter.



Everything works perfectly, no issues with the ski



Only contact if serious, Interested in trades as well.



