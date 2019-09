Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carb rebuild, does this look right? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Snellville, Ga Posts 73 Carb rebuild, does this look right? Rebuilding the origin CDK carb. Does this look normal for the hick and low needle? In my head... the high looks too far in but itís .5 or so turns out. Thought I had it set at factory.



A49E283E-1C76-40D6-BAC7-0769E04147AB.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules