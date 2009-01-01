Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawi 140 Pump in FX1 - Which Prop? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 28 Posts 453 Kawi 140 Pump in FX1 - Which Prop? I've been reading up for the last few hours, but can't find a consistent answer. Which prop is best for a Kawasaki 140 pump in a FX1. I have a basic setup with B Pipe, 185psi, lightened flywheel.



The three I see recommended are:



SXR 13/18 cutback 5mm





C-75 Skat 9/17





10/16 hooker



