I've been reading up for the last few hours, but can't find a consistent answer. Which prop is best for a Kawasaki 140 pump in a FX1. I have a basic setup with B Pipe, 185psi, lightened flywheel.

The three I see recommended are:

SXR 13/18 cutback 5mm


C-75 Skat 9/17


10/16 hooker

I plan to get a TBM super cone with it.