Kawi 140 Pump in FX1 - Which Prop?
I've been reading up for the last few hours, but can't find a consistent answer. Which prop is best for a Kawasaki 140 pump in a FX1. I have a basic setup with B Pipe, 185psi, lightened flywheel.
The three I see recommended are:
SXR 13/18 cutback 5mm
C-75 Skat 9/17
10/16 hooker
I plan to get a TBM super cone with it.
