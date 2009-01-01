|
For sale is a cast afterburner pump, nozzle, and 16 degree PJS impeller. Pump is not the nicest to look at, but is in solid usable shape. Impeller is a 16 degree PJS that has about 20 minutes of run time on it, practically new. Good setup to refresh that 440 sitting in your garage. $320 shipped to US.
