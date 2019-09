Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Winterizing necessary steps for a SuperJet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location North Carolina Posts 182 Winterizing necessary steps for a SuperJet What are the necessary steps for winterizing a SuperJet for pretty mild winters (in NC). I'm planning to at least add fuel stabilizer and fill the tank, remove the battery and store it inside, cover up the exhaust so critters don't get in. Any other steps I should definitely take? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location PA Posts 27 Re: Winterizing necessary steps for a SuperJet Little bit harsher winters here in PA but I usually fog my motor with fogging oil, pull the battery and trickle charge it, I personally like to also spray my motor with wd40 silicone spray. It's safe on rubber and metal and helps keep rust and moisture off. I'm sure others have their own methods though. Last edited by Justsendit; Today at 10:48 AM . 77 JS440 :

