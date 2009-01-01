Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 62t 701 Complete Sport Spec Engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Age 23 Posts 100 62t 701 Complete Sport Spec Engine This engine came out of my sport spec waveblaster. Was built using a super clean 760 bottom end and intake. Swapped out the cylinder for a 0 0 62t cylinder, which is hard to find and means the sleeve/port matching is spot on. Had Paul at LPW bore it 0.25 over when this engine originally went together before the 2018 season. Decided after the 2018 season to go ahead and change out the original crank for a brand new oem crankshaft, and went ahead and replaced everything else in there while I was there. The engine got a brand new oem crank, oem crank seals, oem gaskets, oem wrist pin bearings, new prox pistons, new ada head orings, and new mikuni carb rebuild kits. Reeds still looked good, no gaps or chips, so I left them in there. Cylinders had some slight up/down marks, but nothing you could feel with a fingernail, so I honed it and put the new pistons in. I switched to racing sport gp this year, and when I went to the lake for fun I'd take the SJ. So the blaster sat all this year. Took it out to begin breaking the motor in before it rained on me, maybe got 30 minutes on it. So that's all it has, 30 minutes on a brand new motor. Compression is showing an even 156 between the cylinders, though it still has yet to seat the rings fully, my gauge is known to be 10-15 lbs low, and the battery also wasn't fully charged. When I went to check compression as well, the bendix didn't engage every time. Could be because of the battery or from sitting, but it is possible it may need a bendix if it keeps getting worse.



Electronics came out of my original blaster, so they are the correct length for a blaster. All in good shape, all oem parts. MSD enhancer I've used for several years, never had a problem.



$1800 you add fees and shipping. Located north of Atlanta.





Parts list:



Brand new oem crankshaft

Brand new oem gaskets, crank seals, wrist pin bearings

New Prox pistons

Hard to find 0 0 62t cylinders, means sleeve/port matching is spot on, 0.25 over

ADA girdled head, 35cc domes, brand new o rings

Boyeson dual stage carbon fiber reeds

760 intake and 44mm carbs, brand new mikuni rebuild kits, jetted for TNT chamber, choke delete, primer fittings installed

Riva flame arrestors and water covers

Brand new ADA billet couplers and damper, have driveshaft side too

760 cases

Original Waveblaster 61x ebox and electronics, flywheel, starter etc

MSD Enhancer



DSCPDC_0001_BURST20190915134534392.JPG

DSC_8389.JPG

DSC_8381.JPG

DSC_8383.JPG

DSC_8388.JPG

DSC_8382.JPG

DSC_8379.JPG

DSC_8380.JPG

DSC_8384.JPG

DSC_8385.JPG

DSC_8386.JPG

