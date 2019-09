This is a 1994 WaveBlaster 1 all original gelcoat, seat cover, turf.

Coffman pipe

SS prop

After market rideplate

Sunbrella cover

Motor runs great and has 175 psi per cylinder.



It will be needing a throttle cable soon, but it still works fine for now.

No cracks in the hull, mostly river ridden.



Looking for a Yamaha sit down 2 stroke



$1800.00