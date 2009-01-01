 X2 Newbie
pxctoday

Thread: X2 Newbie

  Today, 09:38 PM #1
    BHolinka
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2019
    Location
    Minnesota
    Age
    26
    Posts
    1

    X2 Newbie

    Im picking up my first ski tomorrow. 1988 x2 with a recently re-built 650. It has some mods already and wanted to see if I could get some input.
    It has a 47 skat trak impeller, whats the stock impeller pitch on an x2? Is 14/17 on the low side for a 650?
    It also has an SBM 44mm carb. How much of an upgrade is that from stock?
    Any other must haves that I should get right away? Im planning on doing an engine swap down the road, but will keep it mostly as is for now until I really learn how to ride it.

    Forgive me if I sound like an idiot, new to the whole jetski thing but cant wait to get out and rip!
  Today, 10:04 PM #2
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,531

    Re: X2 Newbie

    Nice! congrats! they are a lot of fun! braaap!

    first, read this thread. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=298401

    second, get a manual. download here: http://www.mediafire.com/file/pgj0q4..._1991.pdf/file

    third, read this.(it's for 650sx but a lot applys for the x2. https://www.groupk.com/restof650k.htm


    additionally, stock carb on an 88 x2 was a 28mm kehin.. so yeah your sbn 44 is good!
    don't remember the stock Impeller pitch but I run a 9/16 hooker with a tbm pump stuffer in mine.
    and you need a nice aftermarket exhaust pipe for more power/speed increase and torque to turn a different pitched impeller.
    a good ride plate and intake grate and you'll be off and running!
