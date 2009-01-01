Thread: X2 Newbie

|
Im picking up my first ski tomorrow. 1988 x2 with a recently re-built 650. It has some mods already and wanted to see if I could get some input.
It has a 47 skat trak impeller, whats the stock impeller pitch on an x2? Is 14/17 on the low side for a 650?
It also has an SBM 44mm carb. How much of an upgrade is that from stock?
Any other must haves that I should get right away? Im planning on doing an engine swap down the road, but will keep it mostly as is for now until I really learn how to ride it.
Forgive me if I sound like an idiot, new to the whole jetski thing but cant wait to get out and rip!
Nice! congrats! they are a lot of fun! braaap!
first, read this thread. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=298401
second, get a manual. download here: http://www.mediafire.com/file/pgj0q4..._1991.pdf/file
third, read this.(it's for 650sx but a lot applys for the x2. https://www.groupk.com/restof650k.htm
additionally, stock carb on an 88 x2 was a 28mm kehin.. so yeah your sbn 44 is good!
don't remember the stock Impeller pitch but I run a 9/16 hooker with a tbm pump stuffer in mine.
and you need a nice aftermarket exhaust pipe for more power/speed increase and torque to turn a different pitched impeller.
a good ride plate and intake grate and you'll be off and running!
