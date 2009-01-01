Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: X2 Newbie #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 1 X2 Newbie Im picking up my first ski tomorrow. 1988 x2 with a recently re-built 650. It has some mods already and wanted to see if I could get some input.

It has a 47 skat trak impeller, whats the stock impeller pitch on an x2? Is 14/17 on the low side for a 650?

It also has an SBM 44mm carb. How much of an upgrade is that from stock?

Any other must haves that I should get right away? Im planning on doing an engine swap down the road, but will keep it mostly as is for now until I really learn how to ride it.



Forgive me if I sound like an idiot, new to the whole jetski thing but cant wait to get out and rip! #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,531 Re: X2 Newbie Nice! congrats! they are a lot of fun! braaap!



first, read this thread. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=298401



second, get a manual. download here: http://www.mediafire.com/file/pgj0q4..._1991.pdf/file



third, read this.(it's for 650sx but a lot applys for the x2. https://www.groupk.com/restof650k.htm





additionally, stock carb on an 88 x2 was a 28mm kehin.. so yeah your sbn 44 is good!

don't remember the stock Impeller pitch but I run a 9/16 hooker with a tbm pump stuffer in mine.

and you need a nice aftermarket exhaust pipe for more power/speed increase and torque to turn a different pitched impeller.

a good ride plate and intake grate and you'll be off and running!

