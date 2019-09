Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Big Bore head gasket? #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2004 Location FRESNO,CA. Age 62 Posts 1,192 Big Bore head gasket? I have a GroupK Big bore Hammer 701 62T motor. Think my head gasket went. Compression is currently 180/195. What head gasket do I need, 701 or 760? I also have a ADA head I could use. What dome would I need to keep compression in the 190-200 range? Thanks RACING IS A GOOD EXCUSE FOR MORE TIME ON THE WATER. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

