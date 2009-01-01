Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Intake pipe - 2012 GTX 260 Ltd? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Mellons Bay, New Zealand Posts 27 Intake pipe - 2012 GTX 260 Ltd? Hi All,



Not that I'm expecting to be towed, but would like to be prepared.



Can anyone let me know where to clamp the water intake hose? Also, is this easily accessible on the GTX 260 Ltd with the iS suspended body.



If anyone has a photo, this would be very much appreciated.



