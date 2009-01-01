Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveblaster Yamaha 1100 Triple Swap Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Buffalo, NY Posts 4 Waveblaster Yamaha 1100 Triple Swap Questions Hi everyone, I'm new here to this site (which has supplied me with TONS of valuable information). Last year I finished my Waveblaster 1 build (718cc, Jetmaniac ported, Riva pipe, etc) and I fell in love with it so much that I wanted to build another one. I have Lake Erie minutes away from me and I have had so much fun hitting waves and enjoying everything the 'Blaster can do. I thought about doing a triple swap in my next 'Blaster, so I've been on the lookout for a cheap couch for a donor. Fast forward to last weekend when I'm hitting a bunch of garage sales and the perfect donor fell into my lap. Sitting on a big 5th wheel trailer full of junk for sale is a 1995 Wave Raider 1100. The guy said it ran but didn't know very much else about, it looked complete, so I took a chance after we settled on a price of a mere $200 and backed up to the trailer, put the tailgate on my truck down and pushed it in. After I got it home, I put some fresh gas/oil premix in the carbs and it fired right up!



Compression was a little low, so I figured I'll pull the engine and go through it. I did my 61x 701 in my Waveblaster and it has been an extremely reliable machine, so I want to do the same for this project. This leads me to my next couple of questions for all of you guys.



I plan on doing the following mods:



-oil injection delete

-Waveblaster 2 6mm steering cable w/ ADA billet steering cable holder

-Wave Raider 1100 waterbox from my donor ski w/ rear exit exhaust

-new OEM crank seals

-have the head milled to bump the compression to 140-150PSI and run 93 octane pump gas

-have the cylinders ported (I'm thinking Ted Boyko Racing is a great option for this work)

-1mm over bore to 1077cc, since compression is currently low (at around 100 PSI)

-new prop (15/22 Solas maybe?)

-1100 triple mounts (ADA or Extreme Throttle)



1) How well will the 1100 Yamaha engine respond to the bigger bore, some minor port work, and bumped compression to 140-150 PSI? I know that my 61x 701 in my other 'Blaster is super reliable and responded extremely well to the bigger bore, Jetmaniac porting, and 165PSI compression with a shaved head.



2) What prop would be the best to run with this 1100 triple that I'll be putting in? 15/22 big hub Solas, 16/23, how much set back on the prop, etc? It will be in the stock 144mm 'Blaster pump housing.



3) Should I do ADA 1100 engine mounts or Extreme Throttle. I thought about doing the Extreme Throttle ones because you can set the engine back a little bit and use a GP760 midshaft to make it work (I have a spare GP760 midshaft), but I like how well made the way the ADA mounts are. Is it better to move the engine back slightly with the Extreme Throttle mounts or does it not matter that much when it comes to handling?



4) What is some good baseline jetting that you guys would recommend for my engine mods that I plan on doing?







