More 1100 issues

Hey all,



In my never ending saga of issues with my ski, I am having what seems to be carb/fuel issues with my ski. So I took my ski out a little less than a year ago and it ran flawlessly from start to finish. Fast forward about 10 months, I am finally getting to go and ride again so I pull my carbs off and clean out the jets, fire the ski up and everything seems great. I take it out to the same place it was ridden prior and my ski runs good for about 1 minute and then starts to really bog down and sounds extremely strange. I pull the carbs off again thinking maybe some old fuel may have gummed something up. Carbs are clean, so I put them back on and take off again. Ski still runs awful. I pull the plugs but they all look fine. The only time it seems to run fine is if i spray some quick start into the carbs and it sounds okay for a brief moment and then back to sounding like its bogging constantly and being severely under powered.



So I have to assume its got some kind of fuel issue? I can get the jetting specs when I pull the carbs off, but I am puzzled as to why that would cause a problem considering it was tuned perfectly the last time it had been ridden and I went back to the same place to ride again. I am running 46 mikunis fed by a triple fuel pick up. Let me know if there is anything specific I should check or if there is any other info you need.



