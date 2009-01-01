Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Are the SJ 650 Exhaust and the 1994 SJ 701 Exhaust the Same? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 476 Are the SJ 650 Exhaust and the 1994 SJ 701 Exhaust the Same? We bought a 1994 SN SJ which was in cherry condition. Comparing the engine in our recently purchased 1995 FX1, I realized (and confirmed) that the engine in the 1994 SN SJ is a 650 6m6, instead of the 701 61X which the ski was originally manufactured with. (Funny that the engine model/serial label on the intake manifold was missing.)



I am going to buy a 701 61X with electronics from a buddy and install it (probably won't even mention it to my wife who would be quite disappointed if she knew because she primarily rides it and considers it "her" ski).



I don't know if just the 650 6m6 engine was swapped in, or if the entire 650 6m6 exhaust system was also swapped in when the 650 6m6 engine was swapped in.



So, my questions are:



Is the exhaust system (manifold to exhaust, exhaust "chamber/pipe," waterbox, etc.) the same for a SJ 650 and a 1994 SJ 701?



If the exhausts are different, how can I tell which is which?



Can I temporarily run a 701 with a 650 exhaust system? Or will it damage a 701?



Thanks guys and gals in advance for all your help.





