Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 71 MPH but at a cost #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Pa Posts 43 71 MPH but at a cost Two big firsts from last weekend, The conditions were just right for high speed runs,

the water was like glass, water temps in the low 70s and the air temps in the mid 70s

On the first pass with my VE 920 X4 she ran 71 mph at 7710 rpm for the first time

turning a Solas XII/ Mag C pump and 82mm exit nozzle with no issues.

On the second longer pass of about 1/8 mile WOT run I got to experience the

dreaded overstuffing pump tunnel phenomenon.

It's something I don't what to do a second time, at 71 or + mph without warning

I was tossed over the bars and beat across the water like a rag doll. It felt like being hit

in the back from a runaway truck, I don't remember coming off the seat it happened

so fast.

When I finally stopped and open my eyes I did a body check and then though

" What the hell was that "

The ski was 20 foot away and still upright, I expected to see it in pieces, it wasn't,

My neck and back took the beating, no broken bones

Unfortunately I didn't have the Gopro on this ski, its was on my VE 970 X4, That

was the ski I was really testing that day.

I'd like to seen how crazy it looked and how it stuffed.

The GPS is on the bottom so I don't know the top speed of the second run.



So no more high speed runs until I find a fix, could be the 140mm C pump can't flow

enough water when you back off the gas. I may swap out for my D pump but that

one did not product the big speed numbers, Already looking at pump tunnel relief valves.

I can rule out the grate because I wasn't running one.



My preferred idea is do what Joe Portale did back in the 90s to one of his race skis

that I have now, Its unique, they built up the keel line from bow to the tunnel by 1-2"

He also added chines to either side of the build up

The stock XP keel has a flat surface running up to the pump tunnel

The ski rides like no other X4 Ive ever ridden. It rides high on the water, less drag,

Its stable, hooks hard and 80% of the hull is out of the water when on plane, I think this

would trap less water under the hull





#2 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,142 Re: 71 MPH but at a cost Hopefully you didn't get a Concussion.



Happens to Wake Boarders all the time, and they are falling at half the speed... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Pa Posts 43 Re: 71 MPH but at a cost My concern was a broken neck, With skis now running in the 90s and they have the same issue I'm not sure they would live to talk about it. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 45 Posts 3,162 Re: 71 MPH but at a cost Wow. Congrats and I'm sorry about that spill. I thought I would be safe at 71 but now I'm thinking. The previous owner of my X4 said it happened to him at 74-75. Mine has the 155mm 951 plastic pump so maybe that is helping me. I have not been using mine as I should. Man I'm glad you are OK. Thank you for sharing. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Pa Posts 43 Re: 71 MPH but at a cost I think with that 155mm pump you should be good Matt, I never planned on this ski seeing more then 70 but you know how it goes, never fast enough.

I'm going to concentrate on the 970 ski with the D pump from here on, its running just under 70 with a 16/23 at 8010, Needs a 17/24 or more Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) matt888, Old man rookie Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules