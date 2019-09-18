Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 XP 657x to replace a 95 SPX 657x questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2013 Location NY Posts 36 94 XP 657x to replace a 95 SPX 657x questions I am contemplating taking the 657x from a 94XP I picked up, and using it to replace the 657x in the 95SPX that had the oil failure in on cylinder. I still may just replace the scored cylinder and piston if needed on the SPX and go that route, but I do have this extra XP ski now that seems to run well when under throttle, but it stalls when trying to idle, and its hard to start when cold. It does have the original fuel lines which may well be the hard start issue, and possibly the idle issue, but how do you assess the lower end's health in a running motor? It put out about 131PSI in each cylinder, so I think I can run it like that. The SPX will not see a huge amount of run time as our season is very short, and we do not live on the lake, so while I know many people would do a full rebuild, I am looking for the simplest, cheapest, way to gt the SPX functional and one the water, and I have this XP that I dont think I really have a use for, and I don't want to sort that ski with its old fuel lines/idle/hard start issues. It has a bronze impeller so I figure I can scavenge that as well as the motor, and maybe exhaust. It has a clean seat too. Then pass along the hull if I can find a taker.

Here are the questions:

There are 4 wires coming out of the SPX magneto, and a kind of connector that unplugs. On the XP there is no connector, and there is an extra white wire in the bundle. I do not want to get into switching magnetos and wiring if possible, as that can turn into a CF project as I have watched on some YouTube videos.



20190918_105557_HDR.jpg 20190918_105617.jpg 20190918_105706.jpg



The other question is the XP has a single carb, and is it a simple unbolt carb/rotary valve cover from the XP and then remount the rotary valve cover and dual carbs from the SPX? It looks like the timing is the same for the 94XP as well as the 95 SPX so I do not think any rotary valve adjustment would be needed?

