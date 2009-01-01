Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Help. RV Antifreeze question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Northern Illinois Age 51 Posts 15 Help. RV Antifreeze question Hi there.

I've searched everywhere in this forum but have not found an answer to my problem. I've had 2 Aquatrax for 5 years now and I winterize them around this time and never had a freezing problem. I've always followed the correct steps and did the gravity feed method with a funnel, and it always worked, except now.



They are stored over the cold, long Michigan winters inside my attached garage, but it can still get below freezing in there, so I've made sure to run RV antifreeze through them before every winter.



This past weekend, I winterized both skis again. This time something different happened, on the F12, with the engine off, I hooked up a 6ft. piece of hose to a transmission funnel and I held the funnel as high as I could before hitting the ceiling of my garage then poured in the antifreeze into the funnel. After about 3/4 of the bottle, the antifreeze started coming out the pisser and then out the bottom of the ski by the grate. Then I thought great, this one is done. I poured in the rest of the bottle and unhooked the hose.



On the F12X however, I did the same thing and nothing ever came out the pisser; all the antifreeze came out the bottom of the ski (onto a large plastic tub). I did it again and same thing, nothing out the pisser. This has not happened in previous years. Should I be worried or is there something I need to do different?



Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules