Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Aluminum Bed plate used 650sx,750sxi,1100 WTB #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location NORCAL Posts 34 Aluminum Bed plate used 650sx,750sxi,1100 WTB WTB alum Bed plate for my 1100 sxi conversion ski. preferably used.

PM me if you have one you want to sell.

i know rad dudes has one for $175.

but Im getting real close to my budget and Im trying to not Blow through it lol Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules