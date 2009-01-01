|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Aluminum Bed plate used 650sx,750sxi,1100 WTB
WTB alum Bed plate for my 1100 sxi conversion ski. preferably used.
PM me if you have one you want to sell.
i know rad dudes has one for $175.
but Im getting real close to my budget and Im trying to not Blow through it lol
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules