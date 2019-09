Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: B1/Yamaha parts #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location NC NE Age 29 Posts 187 B1/Yamaha parts -Riva red pipe $375 shipped, threads good in one hole 3 other 2 have 75% good threads and are studded.



-Clean waterbox $85 shipped



-protec hood strut setup (I believe pro tec). Not sure what it's worth? $100 shipped?



-62t manifold with heli-coiled threads. Has been ported by someone prior. $225 shipped $IMG_20190918_074339680.jpg

IMG_20190918_074344461.jpgIMG_20190918_074407498.jpg



Oem oil tank I'll take offers on #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location NC NE Age 29 Posts 187 Re: B1/Yamaha parts IMG_20190918_074356051.jpgIMG_20190918_074347865.jpgIMG_20190918_074414073.jpgIMG_20190918_074419332.jpgIMG_20190917_165317602.jpg #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location NC NE Age 29 Posts 187 Re: B1/Yamaha parts IMG_20190917_165311011.jpgIMG_20190917_165302293.jpgreceived_236357933949851.jpegreceived_968039510240601.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules