Few of my favorites...

Like many, I too love watching the vintage racing videos, specifically slalom. I wanted to share three cool ones I've found in the last couple years. Whether you've seen these or not, enjoy!



1990 WF Slalom



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1Ph6VeN8nw

(continued): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJFg7OuXVjA



Filmed from the pits on Nautical Inn beach, this video captures the runs Karen Jacobs and others women, Fish, Watkins, and the best being Jacobs first run. Part 2 shows Jacobs second run with an unexpected slide out and him jumping the bouy on the return run and Victor Sheldon.



93 WF's



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUrakclwBSE



Video is edited poorly, but slalom starts at around 2:00. Incredible sounds from Goatcher's, Pointer's, and Jacob's 750. Billy Pointer's run is near flawless.



91 WF Slalom



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_FXm5mEt_k



Thanks for posting! There wasn't much of it, but love the vintage X2 racing!

