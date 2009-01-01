|
|
-
Few of my favorites...
Like many, I too love watching the vintage racing videos, specifically slalom. I wanted to share three cool ones I've found in the last couple years. Whether you've seen these or not, enjoy!
1990 WF Slalom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1Ph6VeN8nw
(continued): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJFg7OuXVjA
Filmed from the pits on Nautical Inn beach, this video captures the runs Karen Jacobs and others women, Fish, Watkins, and the best being Jacobs first run. Part 2 shows Jacobs second run with an unexpected slide out and him jumping the bouy on the return run and Victor Sheldon.
93 WF's
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUrakclwBSE
Video is edited poorly, but slalom starts at around 2:00. Incredible sounds from Goatcher's, Pointer's, and Jacob's 750. Billy Pointer's run is near flawless.
91 WF Slalom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_FXm5mEt_k
Watching this video, my favorite part is the sound from Goatcher's 91 Westcoast ski (around 5:00). Jacob's 91 run is also arguably one of the best ever.
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Few of my favorites...
Thanks for posting! There wasn't much of it, but love the vintage X2 racing!
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 6 guests)
- futom
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules