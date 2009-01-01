 Few of my favorites...
    candysucker
    Dec 2016
    Portland
    204

    Few of my favorites...

    Like many, I too love watching the vintage racing videos, specifically slalom. I wanted to share three cool ones I've found in the last couple years. Whether you've seen these or not, enjoy!

    1990 WF Slalom

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1Ph6VeN8nw
    (continued): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJFg7OuXVjA

    Filmed from the pits on Nautical Inn beach, this video captures the runs Karen Jacobs and others women, Fish, Watkins, and the best being Jacobs first run. Part 2 shows Jacobs second run with an unexpected slide out and him jumping the bouy on the return run and Victor Sheldon.

    93 WF's

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oUrakclwBSE

    Video is edited poorly, but slalom starts at around 2:00. Incredible sounds from Goatcher's, Pointer's, and Jacob's 750. Billy Pointer's run is near flawless.

    91 WF Slalom

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_FXm5mEt_k

    Watching this video, my favorite part is the sound from Goatcher's 91 Westcoast ski (around 5:00). Jacob's 91 run is also arguably one of the best ever.
    JonnyX2
    Jun 2006
    Sin City USA
    56
    29,829

    Thanks for posting! There wasn't much of it, but love the vintage X2 racing!
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
