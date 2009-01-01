Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XL760 WOn't Start without Starting Fluid #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Fort Myers, FL Age 44 Posts 1 XL760 WOn't Start without Starting Fluid Hi all. New Here.



I recently purchased a 2000 Yamaha XL760 off a kid who had enlisted in the Navy and was deploying so had to sell things quickly. He claims the engine only has 30 hours on it. He also previously worked at a performance personal watercraft shop and made some modifications to the ski. For example, he pulled out the oil tank (which means the dash beeps constantly) and bypassed the pump (but didn't use the bypass kit) so that he could use his own oil/gas mixture. He also told me he sprays a little starting fluid in the carb to start it up each time.



So, I brought it home and wanted to take it for a run. Sure enough, it wouldn't start without the started fluid. I made sure to buy starter fluid with oil so as to not damage the pistons, but who knows what he was using, and it's still not a great way to start it anyway. Anyway, the problem is, it starts with starter fluid, but I have to keep a little pressure on the throttle or it will stall.....and even after I have been running it a while, one it stalls, I still need to spray starter fluid in the carb to get it to start again. You can imagine the pain in the butt this is when you are out on the water, and every time it stalls you have to stand up, remove the seat, spray the fluid, start it, keep pressure on the throttle while you place the seat back, etc. Also, the choke cable is broken, which explains why he would have needed starter fluid to start it cold, but not sure why it still needs it after it's been run.



Any thoughts on why this would be?



Here is what I have done over the last week since I purchased it.



1. Bought a carb rebuild kit. Cleaned and rebuilt the carb but haven't installed it back in the ski yet.

2. Bought a new choke cable (it'll be here Wednesday)

3. Bought an official oil bypass kit (that will be here Wednesday too) - I noticed he didn't plug the nozzles where the oil pump connected to the carb, potentially creating a vapor lock??

4. Pulled and installed new plugs

5. Bought a new fuel filter



This should all be done prior to the weekend so I can take her out again, so I will update to let you know how that goes, but curious if anyone might have any other ideas to check in the meantime.



Check the compression, turn out your pilot screws a half turn, verify that your choke is working.

