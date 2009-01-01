|
First time owner!!! Wanting to upgrade a 95 kawi 750 sts, advice?
I am a new owner of a good condition Kawasaki js750 sts. I want to put some performance into this unit over the winter. Brand new jet pump in it. What are some upgrades that can be done? Are most parts compatible, where is the best bang for buck?
Appreciate any help.
