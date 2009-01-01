Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What are the impeller differences between a Skat Trak Swirl and a Solas Concord #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 4,683 What are the impeller differences between a Skat Trak Swirl and a Solas Concord Sup People,



Was wanting to know the differences between the Skat Swirl and the Solas Concord impellers. Ive ever only run Skat Trak Swirls. But never a Solas Concord. I have run Solas X0s and Skat Trak Super Slim Line(SSL) impellers in the past. But how about the rough water hook up differences?



Please elaborate as much as you would like to help me make a choice, please! I love the details to help me make an informed choice and that everyone well knows that impellers are pricey.



Many Thanks in advance for your time and insight.





