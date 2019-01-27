Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Factory Impellers #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 47 Posts 156 Factory Impellers I have two different factory impellers for an 1100 ZXI.

If all else was even, the left one, the swirl would hook better down low, the straight blade better top end. Swirl good for choppy foamy water, other for good smooth running

