 Factory Impellers
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:16 PM #1
    kaw550
    kaw550 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2003
    Location
    MA
    Age
    47
    Posts
    156

    Factory Impellers

    I have two different factory impellers for an 1100 ZXI.
    Can anyone tell me how they would be different in terms of performance?20190127_080942.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:28 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,950

    Re: Factory Impellers

    If all else was even, the left one, the swirl would hook better down low, the straight blade better top end. Swirl good for choppy foamy water, other for good smooth running
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 