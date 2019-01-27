|
Factory Impellers
I have two different factory impellers for an 1100 ZXI.
Can anyone tell me how they would be different in terms of performance?20190127_080942.jpg


If all else was even, the left one, the swirl would hook better down low, the straight blade better top end. Swirl good for choppy foamy water, other for good smooth running
