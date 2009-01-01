Thread: Yamaha Parts

 Yamaha Parts
Yamaha Parts

  Today, 11:12 AM #1
    Yamaha Parts

    1. Qty. 8 - New - Genuine Mikuni SBN Rebuild kits (Used in all Mikuni SBN, Full Spectrum, DASA, Novi, Thrust, & Blackjack carbs) - $325.00 shipped for all 8 kits OR $180.00 shipped for 4 kits.
    2. Qty. 2 - New V-force 3 replacement reed sets & qty. 4 VF3 gaskets - $100.00 shipped.
    3. Qty. 2 - New ADA Racing YA2133L 81mm/33cc domes with ADA 701/760 o-ring kit - $95.00 shipped.
    4. New - MSD total loss start/stop module - $75.00 shipped.
    5. New - Able billet coupler set (uses OEM Yamaha dampener - not included) $65.00 shipped.
    6. New - OEM Yamaha 62T reduction nozzle - stock bore - $100.00 shipped.
    7. Used - OEM Yamaha 65V reduction nozzle - stock bore - $85.00 shipped.
    8. Qty. 2 - New - K&N flame arrestors - part no. 59-2042RK $95.00 shipped.
    9. New old stock - PSI Performance 6M6 exhaust manifold $80.00 shipped.
    10. Qty. 4 - Aftermarket Yamaha couch style motor mounts (part no. 37-400) - $100.00 shipped.
    11. New - JM Stainless steel hood ratchet strap - $35.00 shipped.
    12. Used R&D Pro series 96-07 Superjet ride plate - $105.00 shipped.
    13. 144mm Skat-trak 17/22 C75 - Worked well with a TPE 1021cc. - $225.00
    14. 148mm Skat-Trak 12/15 D75 - thin blade - Would likely work well with a DASA 950/1000 (marked by Skat-Trak as 11/17). - $225.00
    15. 148mm Skat-Trak 13/19 D75 - Just refinished by Impros. - $225.00
    16. 148MM Skat-Trak 14/20 D75 - $225.00
    17. 148MM Skat-Trak 13/22 D75 (marked by Skat-trak as 14/25) Brand New - $225.00

    Included shipping assumes you are in one of the 48 continental states.
    Local pickup available in Plymouth, MN 55441


    IMG_7032.jpgIMG_7036.jpgIMG_7040.jpgIMG_7038.jpgIMG_7081.jpgIMG_7073.jpgIMG_7075.jpgIMG_7076.jpgIMG_7079.jpgIMG_5427.jpgIMG_7084.jpgIMG_7072.jpgIMG_7082.jpgIMG_7090.jpgIMG_7089.jpg
    Eric.

    SUR # 31

    http://www.true-performance.net/
    http://www.phpski.com/
  Today, 11:26 AM #2
    Re: Yamaha Parts

    Impellers.

    IMG_7068.jpgIMG_7069.jpgIMG_7070.jpgIMG_7071.jpgIMG_7046.jpgIMG_7047.jpgIMG_7051.jpgIMG_7053.jpgIMG_7055.jpgIMG_7056.jpgIMG_7057.jpgIMG_7058.jpgIMG_7060.jpgIMG_7061.jpgIMG_7062.jpgIMG_7063.jpgIMG_7064.jpgIMG_7065.jpgIMG_7066.jpgIMG_7067.jpg
    Eric.

    SUR # 31

    http://www.true-performance.net/
    http://www.phpski.com/
