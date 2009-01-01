Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2020 Sea-Doo Touring #1 Administrator Join Date Sep 2006 Location Clearwater, FL Posts 1,388 Blog Entries 2 2020 Sea-Doo Touring Information on Sea-Doo's 2020 Touring segment:



THE SEA-DOO ® GTX  FAMILY

Unswayed by waves







The Sea-Doo® GTX Family is the watercraft of choice for adventure-seekers who crave the utmost in comfort and style. Theres no better way to explore everything on the water than aboard the most luxurious line of personal watercraft on the market.



The 2020 Sea-Doo® GTX lineup is built on the principles of performance and pampered relaxation  two must-have ingredients for any luxury watercraft. Each is delivered to masterful perfection on the GTX.



It starts with an on-board experience where every detail is crafted to 5-star standards. From the available 100-watt audio system, to widescreen display, ingenious storage, to revolutionary reconfigurable seating, the GTX delivers premium fit and finish at every curve.



Completing the GTX package is the industry-leading stability and control of the touringplatform, now with a new 70L fuel tank and a new 170-horsepower engine option. Its low center of gravity provides confident handling at speed, in rough water and with passengers, while the ST3 deep-V hull design increases performance and optimizes cornering control for a truly inspiring ride.





WHATS NEW FOR 2020



70L FUEL TANK



The adventure riders love now lasts longer thanks to a large 70L (18.5 gal.) fuel tank. Paired with the industry-leading efficiency of Rotax® engines, the larger fuel capacity lets riders explore more water, enjoy more water sports and live the Sea-Doo® life a little longer every ride.



ROTAX ® 1630 ACE TM NATURALLY ASPIRATED ENGINE (NEW GTX  170)



The most powerful naturally aspirated Sea-Doo® Rotax® engine to date, this 3-cylinder, 1630cc 4-stroke generates 170 fun-inducing horsepower. With added horsepower comes improved performance and acceleration, yet it maintains exceptional fuel economy thanks to BRPs legendary ACE™ technology.







The most powerful naturally aspirated Sea-DooRotaxengine to date, this 3-cylinder, 1630cc 4-stroke generates 170 fun-inducing horsepower. With added horsepower comes improved performance and acceleration, yet it maintains exceptional fuel economy thanks to BRPs legendary ACEtechnology. ROTAX ® 1630 ACE TM SUPERCHARGED ENGINE (GTX  230/GTX  LIMITED 230)





A larger displacement (+130cc compared to previous Rotax® 1503 supercharged engine) in this supercharged, 3-cylinder powerplant delivers improved acceleration that exponentially increases the fun factor for riders. With 230 horsepower, its increased torque is unmistakable.



GTX  ON-BOARD EXPERIENCE





7.6-INCH WIDE DIGITAL DISPLAY

All GTX models feature a 7.6-inch wide digital display featuring easy-to-read fully digital characters/symbols enhanced by an orange/red backlight for improved visibility in all lighting conditions. The display is also designed to give riders simple access to important information using the keypads located on the handlebar.











POWERFUL AUDIO SYSTEM







MULTIPLE STORAGE OPTIONS

Sea-Doo® GTX models have a spacious 25.3 gal. (96 L) central cargo compartment designed for easy and direct access from a seated position. There is also a waterproof, shockproof compartment for phone storage with an available accessory USB charger^, as well as an adaptable and convenient LinQ quick-attach rear cargo system to easily secure accessories.

WAKE PRO 230 shown.



With a simple swipe of a finger, riders enjoy full control of a powerful, truly waterproof, 100-watt Bluetooth audio system. The perfect song is always on deck and ready to amplify the next ride.

RECONFIGURABLE ERGOLOCK TM SEATING



When its time to relax, a reconfigurable rear seat transforms the ride into a living room on the water. Riders can quickly change from a 3-seat configuration to a flat lounge area when stopped to enjoy the surroundings. Two riders can face each other for a picnic lunch, or with the rear portion of the seat removed, the larger, flatter rear deck provides the perfect perch for catching rays and makes boarding and prep for tow sports easier and more stable.

SUPERIOR STABILITY AND CONTROL

Industry-leading stability and control starts with an optimized lower center of gravity, which provides confidence in rough water, at high speeds, and with passengers. The platform is also wider for worry-free re-boarding and movement around the watercraft. Combine those with a deep-V ST3 hull that increases performance in rough water and provides better control while cornering, and riders have the best of all worlds in any conditions.





GTX FAMILY OVERVIEW



The Sea-Doo® GTX family includes the GTX 170 and GTX 230, as well as the GTX Limited 230 and the GTX Limited 300. Each come packed with comfort, style and performance.



GTX 170 Beach Blue Metallic / Lava Grey



GTX 230 Beach Blue Metallic / Lava Grey



GTX LIMITED 230 Liquid Grey Metallic / Beach Blue Metallic



GTX LIMITED 300 Liquid Grey Metallic / Beach Blue Metallic



Standard Features

● NEW 18.5 gal. (70L) fuel tank

● ST3 hull

● Direct-Access Front Storage of 25.3 gal. (96 L)

● Watertight Phone Compartment

● Ergolock Seat with Stepped Design

● Exclusive LinQ Quick-Attach System

● Improved Intelligent Brake and Reverse (iBR® )

● Closed-Loop Cooling System (CLCS)

● Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) with Sport Mode and ECO® Mode

● Variable Trim System (VTS)

● Speed Limiter and Slow Mode

● Tilt Steering

● Boarding Ladder

● Anti-Theft Security System (D.E.S.S.)



GTX 170 / GTX 230

Luxurious Value and Control, Always in Style



The all-new Sea-Doo® GTX 170 and the GTX 230 have many features that focus on comfort and style, ensuring riders can ride or lounge on board for hours. Offering improvements in horsepower, acceleration and fuel economy, it enables riders to take their Sea-Doo® experience to the next level of excitement and adventure.



They are available in Long Beach Blue. Each model can carry up to three riders, with the GTX 170 reaching a top speed of 55 mph (89 km/h), and the GTX 230 at 65mph (105 km/h)^.

^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.



These models come equipped with all of the standard features, and the powerful Bluetooth audio system can be added as an option.



GTX LIMITED 230 / 300

The Standard for Luxury Performance



The top-of-the-line Sea-Doo® GTX Limited 230 and 300 combine leading performance, technology, and convenience to create a watercraft thats built for breathtaking adventures. With luxurious refinement built into every aspect, the GTX Limited series provides the industrys premiere experience on the water.



Sea-Doo® GTX Limited models are available in a Liquid Metal/Reef Blue color scheme. Each can carry up to three riders.



These models come equipped with all standard features, as well as:



● BRP Audio-Premium System

● USB Port for Charging

● Storage Bin Organizer

● Watercraft Cover

● Additional Gauge Functions

All GTX models come equipped with the adaptable LinQ quick-attach rear cargo system. It features two convenient, integrated LinQ attachment points for simple, easy-snap accessory connection in seconds without tools. Attachment points lay flat when not in use.



Most Popular GTX Family LinQ accessories:



● LinQ Fuel Caddy: Holds up to 4 gal. (15L) of fuel in an easy-to-pour canister.







● LinQ 4.2 gal. (16 L) Cooler: Rigid, durable and weather-resistant cooler that keeps contents fresh and cold.







 LinQ Removable Ski Pylon: High-rise retractable pylon with built-in grab handles for the spotter can be easily installed in seconds.







2020 GTX ROTAX® ENGINE OPTIONS



With unmatched performance, superior fuel efficiency thanks to exclusive ACETM technology and proven reliability, ROTAX® engines continue to set the standard in the personal watercraft industry. Every GTX model features the industry-exclusive closed-loop cooling system to keep corrosive salt water and debris out of the engine for added peace-of-mind.

● Rotax® 1630 ACE TM - 170: The most powerful naturally aspirated Rotax® engine ever produced for a Sea-Doo® watercraft, the 1630cc 3-cylinder offers instant response with addictive acceleration perfectly paired with the fuel saving benefits of exclusive ACETM technology.









* Rotax® 1630 ACETM - 230: The Rotax® 1630 supercharged ACETM engine with a pure 230 horsepower^ instantly responds to rider input. With blood-pumping acceleration and muscle-flexing torque, its power is undeniably addictive. And with exclusive ACETM technology maximizing fuel economy, it adds more excitement to every ride



● Rotax® 1630 ACETM - 300: With the Rotax® 1630 ACETM engine, the luxury segments best power-to-weight ratio comes courtesy of 300 thumping horsepower^. With a supercharger and intercooler engineered to maximize output, riders can lay claim to zero-to-60 mph (96.9 km/h) in less than 4 seconds^.

^Performance numbers based on BRP internal testing in optimal conditions.









For a full rundown of features and specifications, please consult your local dealer contact and ask for a test ride!



