Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JetMate Carb replacement #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2010 Location Virginia Posts 123 JetMate Carb replacement I'm having trouble with the original carb on my ski. Fuel coming in and out of the carb input and return lines but no gas is getting to the plugs. I've rebuilt and this several times, not sure its an issue with the diaphragm in the carb if I should just replace the carb with another. These seem to be hard to find. Anyone have any suggestions on what my issue might be or a different set up that would work? If I pour some gas in the plug holes it will fire, but wont run. Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

