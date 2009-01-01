Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 Genesis carb, no spark, need help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location SW florida Posts 2 1999 Genesis carb, no spark, need help I have a 1999 Polaris Genesis 1200 that has been a one owner since new. Well maintained up to about 6 years ago when it was put into the rear corner of the garage and forgotten about. Ran well up to then. My buddy dropped it off to me since i have storage space and he lost his. Im trying to get it running once again. Of course his battery is dead and i am jump starting or cranking it with a fully charged car battery. 12.7 volts, 11.5 when cranking.

Looking for suggestions on which way or how to figure out which component has gone bad.

Problems: the dash does light up the display works when hooked up to the battery.

Gas tank has very little gas, bad of course, in it. Oil tank has very little in it. There is no spark at all on all three plug cables. Compression is good, 130,135,130.

The bilge pump makes no noise when the button is pushed.

The reverse gate does not move or make noise when the buttons are pushed.

Of course the steering cable is broke, needs replacing.

Been doing some reading and it tends to lean towards the components in the power box or the stator.

Are there any test electronically that i can do to eliminate some parts from being bad.

I have a Greenlee DM-20 digital multimeter.

Inside the CDI box looks really good, no corrosion and all connections look to be greased.

I would appreciate greatly any help and assistance that i can get to get this ski back on the water.

I have 12.7 volts at the battery and purple /red wire in the CDI before starting. Then once the start button is pushed i get 9.9 there and 7.5 on the brown wire. Could that be the non-spark problem??

