|
|
-
My X2 in Thailand
Living in Thailand in the town of Kanchanaburi, and with the river less than 5 minutes needed a jet ski. Bought this X-2 in Bangkok for about 500.00 USD. Adding a primer kit, and going to pre mix.
-
I dream skis
Re: My X2 in Thailand
Any gen2s around there for sale?
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests)
- SURFnTURF
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules