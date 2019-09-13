 My X2 in Thailand
  Today, 07:55 AM #1
    sloan_william@msn.com
    My X2 in Thailand

    Living in Thailand in the town of Kanchanaburi, and with the river less than 5 minutes needed a jet ski. Bought this X-2 in Bangkok for about 500.00 USD. Adding a primer kit, and going to pre mix.
  Today, 08:02 AM #2
    DeMan686
    Re: My X2 in Thailand

    Any gen2s around there for sale?


