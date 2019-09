Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Superjet Parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 28 Posts 1,468 Yamaha Superjet Parts -Squarenose Superjet Chin Pad $25



- 2017 SJ Pole w/ brand new Jetmaniac Pre 08 Cable adapter. Used for a year. $185



- (2) Yamaha Hood Latches $25 each



- R&D 701 Head w/ Orings (installed but never ran, went with a brand new ADA head instead)



$115





-650 Yamaha Stock Bore 77mm Top End and Head $65



All plus shipping

















