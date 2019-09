Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 440/550 #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 28 Posts 1,468 Kawasaki 440/550 Ocean Pro race legal Plate $65



West coast finned Plate $55



Intake Grates $30 each

-Westcoast

-PJS (SOLD)

-L-S



BN Carb w/ K&N Filter $40



Ported 440 Cast Iron Cylinder (blue) $60



Ported 440 Aluminum Cylinder (black) $60



Jetsport 550 Pipe $120



Skul Ski Quick Steer $20































