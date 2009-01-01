Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Performance Part Garage Sale!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2012 Location inland empire Posts 65 550 Performance Part Garage Sale!! Hi All - I've decided to sell off my collection of 550 parts to focus on some other projects. Shipping not included in posted prices.

If you have any questions about anything, please send me a PM.



Located in SoCal (Orange County) if you are interested in local pickup.



Also have a bunch of stock parts for sale if you need anything.



Please see Link for photos.

https://www.flickr.com/gp/184474063@N05/g16G6Q



Description Seling price Jetinetics Flywheel 200 Jetinetics Flywheel 200 Skat Track 17 degree prop and blueprinted pump 200 PJS Total Loss Kit (Unknown Condition) 350 Goki Reed Adapter, 650 manifold, and carb adapter 200 PJS TIII Cylinders, pistons, exhaust manifold, dual carb intake, bn38 carbs, and K&N Filter 500 Coffman Pipe 200 Factory Mariner Half Pipe (includes adapter) 200 Jetinetics billet stering plate and handle bars 250 Ocean Pro Ride Plate 70 Ocean Pro Ride Plate 70 Westcoast Ride Plate 70 Quadfin ride plate 70 PJS Intake Grate 35 PJS Intake Grate 35 OCJS Intake Grate 35 Mariner waterbox 100 Gneneric aftermarket waterbox 60 Rowdy Rooster nozzle 60 PJS quick steer plate 50 Quick steer adapter 20 Pole spring 20 Intake spacer 40 Mariner intake 35 Mariner head 60 Ocean Pro Head 150 Ocean Pro Filter 25 SBN44 150 SBN38 100 Nose brace 60 K&N Filter w/ adapter 30 Start Stop button face plate with key 15 HydroTurn Hood Seal (new) 15 Rear Exhaust Exit 20 Seadoo High Torque Starter 60 photo 1 (1).JPGphoto 2 (1).JPGphoto 1.JPGphoto 2.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

