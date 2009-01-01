Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki stx 15f issues restarting cold #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location Las Vegas Age 69 Posts 1 Kawasaki stx 15f issues restarting cold My 2005 Kawasaki stx 15f works well while running but something that's really weird is if it I shut it off for an HR to go swimming or hanging out then it is hard to restart. What's weird is it doesn't do it at the start of the day. If I wait only wait a little between starts it's also ok.



The trick that seems to work is to crank it then wait around 10 sec at which point I hear a whirling sound coming out the engine (fuel pump?) Then it usually starts on the next crank. If I wait too long after the whirl then it doesn't start either



I was thinking mAybe the cheap everstart battery I bought doesn't have consistent voltage after cranking if I leave the ignition on but it's brand new 12.83v reading and rated 20ah.



I pulled the fuel pump thinking maybe it's dirty but it looks brand new. I can always get it restarted but it's annoying when it doesn't start on first crank which doesn't inspire confidence.



I put in new plugs but old ones looked fine. Also changed the oil and oil filter. Has around 200hrs on it which is low for 2005.



