 92 Jetmate and 89 x2 for sale
  Today, 09:23 PM
    Torado88
    Oct 2012
    Whittier ca
    31
    1

    92 Jetmate and 89 x2 for sale

    call me if interested im going to start the jetmate at 6000.00. its got a new prop low hours solas, new powder coating, the haul is in near perfect shape. You need to come look at it. I wont entertain any time wasters. its a brand new 750 small pin. with all the ****, reeds, carb, milled head, bored 2 over so its around 780cc actually alot of aftermarket parts. 750 electronics. Reliable as hell. This is what tows the x2s back when they fail
    562-201-922eight

    89 x2 for sale pretty much stock 650 oh its got aftermarket carb

    i also have another x2 92 750cc beast has everything from pump stuffer to reeds. this ski screeammms. aftermarket everything its the one on the red trailer far right with the kool turf

    but he winner here is the jet mate. its a beast.


    everything is ready for the water by the way. starts right up. no issues with any of the skis...

