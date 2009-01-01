Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 Jetmate and 89 x2 for sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2012 Location Whittier ca Age 31 Posts 1 92 Jetmate and 89 x2 for sale call me if interested im going to start the jetmate at 6000.00. its got a new prop low hours solas, new powder coating, the haul is in near perfect shape. You need to come look at it. I wont entertain any time wasters. its a brand new 750 small pin. with all the ****, reeds, carb, milled head, bored 2 over so its around 780cc actually alot of aftermarket parts. 750 electronics. Reliable as hell. This is what tows the x2s back when they fail

562-201-922eight



89 x2 for sale pretty much stock 650 oh its got aftermarket carb



i also have another x2 92 750cc beast has everything from pump stuffer to reeds. this ski screeammms. aftermarket everything its the one on the red trailer far right with the kool turf



but he winner here is the jet mate. its a beast.





everything is ready for the water by the way. starts right up. no issues with any of the skis...



Jet mate

x2

x2's Attached Images OCVB8221.JPG (1.39 MB, 6 views)

OCVB8221.JPG (1.39 MB, 6 views) IMG_2606.JPG (3.06 MB, 7 views)

IMG_2606.JPG (3.06 MB, 7 views) IMG_3307.PNG (3.93 MB, 8 views)

IMG_3307.PNG (3.93 MB, 8 views) IMG_3312.PNG (5.63 MB, 8 views)

IMG_3312.PNG (5.63 MB, 8 views) IMG_3313.PNG (4.91 MB, 6 views)

IMG_3313.PNG (4.91 MB, 6 views) IMG_3314.PNG (4.68 MB, 5 views)

IMG_3314.PNG (4.68 MB, 5 views) IMG_3315.PNG (3.43 MB, 5 views)

IMG_3315.PNG (3.43 MB, 5 views) IMG_3316.PNG (3.58 MB, 4 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules