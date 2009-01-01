Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waveraider RA700 and RA1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location FL Age 63 Posts 1 Waveraider RA700 and RA1100 Hello,



I have a few questions for you experts out there. I purchased two 1995 waveraiders at a garage sale a couple of weeks ago. One is a 700 the other is a 1100. I got both of them running by sorting out basic problems, draining the fuel, installing new filters, plugs, batteries etc. I then took them to the ramp to test them out. (The 1100 had a bad and obvious water leak that I later determined was caused by a loose hose clamps in the aft area of the ski. I have since resolved that problem but have not yet tested that ski.) The 700 ran perfectly without any leaks. Both the 1100 and the 700 started up and immediately started to move forward. I am a novice but assumed that might happen since the engine seems to be directly connected to the impeller. I am however wondering if that forward movement is controllable to some extent by adjusting the idle or some other adjustment? I am also puzzled about the cooling system. There is an odd hexagonal hole on the back of the ski that is connected by a small hose to the nozzle. Is water supposed to shoot out of the hexagonal hole? If so, how do you test the cooling system? both skis have only ran for a minute or two so I want to understand this before I do additional testing. Finally, the trim controller on the left side of the handle bar is stiff, I can work it back and forth with the handle being turned by a helper while I move the nozzle by hand but it is still very still, any advise on how to free that up would be greatly appreciated.



