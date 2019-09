Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: keihin cdk II 38mm carb and manifold #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2015 Location new york Age 35 Posts 184 keihin cdk II 38mm carb and manifold keihin 38. Clean condition. With 650 manifold. Would clean good internally or rebuild kit it, been sitting on shelf a while. Some pitting in top of throat .Nice spring action. Set up for primer. $100 shipped

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules