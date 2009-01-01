Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 98 gsx running on hose pipe #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location fayetteville,nc Posts 95 98 gsx running on hose pipe I just got this. its been sitting for years. cleaned carbs, drained and refilled fuel and gave everything a good inspection. not much trouble getting it to run. I am trying to test it at home first. looks like two connectors for hose in rear(one extended and one almost flush). I connected to extended one on top. when I start engine and turn on water it shoots out 10 feet from two pisser holes behind seat. took off one line from exhaust pipe closest to engine and it shoots out water also(normal I think) I am scared to let it run too long in fear of overheating or ruining engine. online I see videos with water dribbling out of back two holes. exhaust cant be blocked since it runs so good. any thoughts #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location fayetteville,nc Posts 95 Re: 98 gsx running on hose pipe while waiting on response, I thought I would hook up to lower connector. not sure what it is for but it is not hose pipe thread. shop manual is just not detailed enough as it does not show the two pisser holes. it also looks like I am putting water in backwards with hose pipe #3 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 53 Posts 1,200 Re: 98 gsx running on hose pipe https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS_REEeAvYo Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

