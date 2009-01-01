 98 gsx running on hose pipe
  Today, 05:16 PM #1
    carkivey3
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    fayetteville,nc
    Posts
    95

    98 gsx running on hose pipe

    I just got this. its been sitting for years. cleaned carbs, drained and refilled fuel and gave everything a good inspection. not much trouble getting it to run. I am trying to test it at home first. looks like two connectors for hose in rear(one extended and one almost flush). I connected to extended one on top. when I start engine and turn on water it shoots out 10 feet from two pisser holes behind seat. took off one line from exhaust pipe closest to engine and it shoots out water also(normal I think) I am scared to let it run too long in fear of overheating or ruining engine. online I see videos with water dribbling out of back two holes. exhaust cant be blocked since it runs so good. any thoughts
  Today, 06:09 PM #2
    carkivey3
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    fayetteville,nc
    Posts
    95

    Re: 98 gsx running on hose pipe

    while waiting on response, I thought I would hook up to lower connector. not sure what it is for but it is not hose pipe thread. shop manual is just not detailed enough as it does not show the two pisser holes. it also looks like I am putting water in backwards with hose pipe
  Today, 08:07 PM #3
    Hydro-Mike
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Northern Michigan
    Age
    53
    Posts
    1,200

    Re: 98 gsx running on hose pipe

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hS_REEeAvYo
