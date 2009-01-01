 Complete Yamaha 1200xlt 155hp Powervalve Engine
    Complete Yamaha 1200xlt 155hp Powervalve Engine

    Yamaha 1200xlt 155hp powervalve engine for sale
    Complete with pump and electronics
    This engine was was used exclusively for testing. It is on a metal stand
    I will post photos tomorrow
    The engine and I are in Wilmington, NC through mid October then to Fort Pierce, FL
    I'm a motivated seller -- would love to find a good home. PM me for more info
