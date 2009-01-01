|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Complete Yamaha 1200xlt 155hp Powervalve Engine
Yamaha 1200xlt 155hp powervalve engine for sale
Complete with pump and electronics
This engine was was used exclusively for testing. It is on a metal stand
I will post photos tomorrow
The engine and I are in Wilmington, NC through mid October then to Fort Pierce, FL
I'm a motivated seller -- would love to find a good home. PM me for more info
