Kawasaki SS engine swap question
Quick question. I have a 1992 ss. Which I bought as a doner ski to do a 550/750 swap. But its in great condition, and my family has grown fond of it. But its a little slow for me. I can now pick up a 97 sts cheap with no registration. My question is would the sts engine (green/big pin) bolt right into to the ss hull? I am hoping the the sts motor would give a little more punch to the ss. The sts engine is rated at 83 hp vs the stock ss engine at 69. Was curious if the exhaust would be different. I would then use the small pin sS motor to drop into the 550.
Many comments appreciated.
Thanks.
