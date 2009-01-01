Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SS engine swap question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Buffalo Age 44 Posts 5 Kawasaki SS engine swap question Quick question. I have a 1992 ss. Which I bought as a doner ski to do a 550/750 swap. But its in great condition, and my family has grown fond of it. But its a little slow for me. I can now pick up a 97 sts cheap with no registration. My question is would the sts engine (green/big pin) bolt right into to the ss hull? I am hoping the the sts motor would give a little more punch to the ss. The sts engine is rated at 83 hp vs the stock ss engine at 69. Was curious if the exhaust would be different. I would then use the small pin sS motor to drop into the 550.

Many comments appreciated.



Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules