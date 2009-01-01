 UNKNOWN Part Application and Numbers Yamaha PWC Drive Shafts
  Today, 03:52 PM
    random
    random is offline
    PWCToday Newbie random's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    FL
    Age
    65
    Posts
    5

    UNKNOWN Part Application and Numbers Yamaha PWC Drive Shafts

    Hi Yamaha PWC several unidentified shafts for sale -- please let me know if you can use. Shown is both ends and overall length. I didn't count splines or show ID/OD -- if you need it please drop me a note. Thanks!!
    -randyb
    Last edited by random; Today at 03:57 PM.
  Today, 04:07 PM
    stevo11b
    stevo11b is online now
    Frequent Poster stevo11b's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    new york
    Age
    35
    Posts
    184

    Re: UNKNOWN Part Application and Numbers Yamaha PWC Drive Shafts

    Look like the early 90s wave runner/wave raider III driveshafts or close at least. If that helps
  Today, 04:26 PM
    random
    random is offline
    PWCToday Newbie random's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    FL
    Age
    65
    Posts
    5

    Re: UNKNOWN Part Application and Numbers Yamaha PWC Drive Shafts

    Thanks! Hope someone can use them. I have a bunch of body and seat parts also -- Yamaha would love to find them a new home. I appreciate the info!
