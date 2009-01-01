Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 550/750 conversion with twin CDK II's leaking. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2011 Location SE Michigan Posts 42 550/750 conversion with twin CDK II's leaking. 550/750 conversion with twin stock CDK II's.

Engine & Carb.s are from a donor that I have no history on.



Got it running, few short start-ups for 5 to 6 seconds, noticed gas in the bilge.

Upon investigation noticed fuel dribbling out the "drain" hole on the carbs.

One more than the other.



Continued dripping after engine is off, however I don't know for how long that would of lasted because I disconnected

it soon after noticing it.



Two questions:



1. Is this only an indication of a bad diaphragm, or more to it.



2. Shouldn't there only be air on that side of the diaphragm, ever?



Appreciate the help.



carb 1.JPG



Take those 4 screws out and check - and if you're that far into it, may as well check the rest of the carbs out as well IMO.

Could be just a small tear in the diaphragm, could the that plus other issues.



