 550/750 conversion with twin CDK II's leaking.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:26 PM #1
    rc-hx
    rc-hx is online now
    PWCToday Newbie rc-hx's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2011
    Location
    SE Michigan
    Posts
    42

    550/750 conversion with twin CDK II's leaking.

    550/750 conversion with twin stock CDK II's.
    Engine & Carb.s are from a donor that I have no history on.

    Got it running, few short start-ups for 5 to 6 seconds, noticed gas in the bilge.
    Upon investigation noticed fuel dribbling out the "drain" hole on the carbs.
    One more than the other.

    Continued dripping after engine is off, however I don't know for how long that would of lasted because I disconnected
    it soon after noticing it.

    Two questions:

    1. Is this only an indication of a bad diaphragm, or more to it.

    2. Shouldn't there only be air on that side of the diaphragm, ever?

    Appreciate the help.

    carb 1.JPG

    carb 2.JPG
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:28 PM #2
    PiranahIndustries
    PiranahIndustries is online now
    PWCToday Regular PiranahIndustries's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    79

    Re: 550/750 conversion with twin CDK II's leaking.

    Take those 4 screws out and check - and if you're that far into it, may as well check the rest of the carbs out as well IMO.
    Could be just a small tear in the diaphragm, could the that plus other issues.

    There shouldn't ever be gas on that side of the diaphragm - seeing how that drain is on the bottom of the carb, could it be possible a leak from somewhere else (Carb body to plate) could be leaking, run down, and show as leaking from there?
    1987 JS550/750 Conversion Big Red
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 