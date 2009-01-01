|
550/750 conversion with twin CDK II's leaking.
550/750 conversion with twin stock CDK II's.
Engine & Carb.s are from a donor that I have no history on.
Got it running, few short start-ups for 5 to 6 seconds, noticed gas in the bilge.
Upon investigation noticed fuel dribbling out the "drain" hole on the carbs.
One more than the other.
Continued dripping after engine is off, however I don't know for how long that would of lasted because I disconnected
it soon after noticing it.
Two questions:
1. Is this only an indication of a bad diaphragm, or more to it.
2. Shouldn't there only be air on that side of the diaphragm, ever?
Appreciate the help.
Re: 550/750 conversion with twin CDK II's leaking.
Take those 4 screws out and check - and if you're that far into it, may as well check the rest of the carbs out as well IMO.
Could be just a small tear in the diaphragm, could the that plus other issues.
There shouldn't ever be gas on that side of the diaphragm - seeing how that drain is on the bottom of the carb, could it be possible a leak from somewhere else (Carb body to plate) could be leaking, run down, and show as leaking from there?
