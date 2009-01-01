Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 Master Craft Wet Jet ZX Pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Springfield, MO Age 26 Posts 2 1997 Master Craft Wet Jet ZX Pipe Picked up a running 97' Master Craft Wet Jet ZX last Friday with Trailer for $550. Planning on swapping my 93' SN's 650 out with this 701. I know the exhaust is a Coffman and I've been told you can cut and weld it to make fit in a SN hull. Does anyone have knowledge of doing this? Where to make cut at? I've attached the parts breakdown of the exhaust along with physical images of it in the hull. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!



Coff. Ex. 3.pngCoff. Ex. 2.pngCoff Ex..png #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,653 Re: 1997 Master Craft Wet Jet ZX Pipe It was made by Westcoast and you have to cut off the stinger and rotate it to face forward. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

