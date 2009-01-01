 1997 Master Craft Wet Jet ZX Pipe
  Today, 12:16 PM #1
    Relock
    1997 Master Craft Wet Jet ZX Pipe

    Picked up a running 97' Master Craft Wet Jet ZX last Friday with Trailer for $550. Planning on swapping my 93' SN's 650 out with this 701. I know the exhaust is a Coffman and I've been told you can cut and weld it to make fit in a SN hull. Does anyone have knowledge of doing this? Where to make cut at? I've attached the parts breakdown of the exhaust along with physical images of it in the hull. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!

    Coff. Ex. 3.pngCoff. Ex. 2.pngCoff Ex..png
  Today, 01:14 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: 1997 Master Craft Wet Jet ZX Pipe

    It was made by Westcoast and you have to cut off the stinger and rotate it to face forward.
