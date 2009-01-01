 SXR 800 Performance Parts GOLDMINE!!! RRP, Wet Pipe, Handling etc.
  Today, 12:15 PM #1
    JohnnyBallz
    SXR 800 Performance Parts GOLDMINE!!! RRP, Wet Pipe, Handling etc.

    I have a bunch of parts from my SXR up for sale. All parts were bought brand new last season and have about a dozen rides on them. The pipe was bought used but like-new when I got it and it only saw fresh water use.
    All prices include shipping in the USA. Please PM if interested as I dont monitor the threads that often. I will update the thread as items are sold.


    • Factory Wet Pipe: In great shape, never overheated. Comes exactly as pictured except I do have the 3rd manifold bolt that is not in the pictures. No other items included other than what is pictured. $800
    • RRP Pole: I bought this pole brand new from Blowsion. When installing, a couple of the clamping bolts locked up on me (I believe they should use fine-thread bolts and apply grease or anti-seize on them). The bolts/nuts were not cross threaded and didnt start to lock up until they had come through the nut. You can see in the pics where the top bracket got mangled by locking onto the nut to break the bolt out of there. I replaced that bolt and have a complete set of new bolts and nuts to go with it. This happened at install (Blowsion/RRP refused to do anything about it) and it works fine as-is but it is worth noting of course. One other bolt is really tight right now but again, it does work fine as-is. Tubes are 21 long. $650
    • Blowsion Stubby Cone - $40
    • Skat-Trak Cut-back Stainless Intake grate - $250
    • Blowsion filters, adapters and outerwears for stock carbs - $125
    • Bilge setup (bracket, pump and Blowsion billet bar-mounted switch) - $120
    • Pro Watercraft ride plate - $175
    • Blowsion 4 degree bars - $55
    • Worx Sponsons (come with stainless screws to flush mount for use with race side bumpers) - $100
    • RRP Carbon Chinpad - $175
    • 80mm nozzle (off 750) - $60
    • RRP Throttle - $60
    • Blowsion complete steering system - $175
  Today, 12:17 PM #2
    JohnnyBallz
    Re: SXR 800 Performance Parts GOLDMINE!!! RRP, Wet Pipe, Handling etc.

    More pics
  Today, 12:17 PM #3
    JohnnyBallz
    Re: SXR 800 Performance Parts GOLDMINE!!! RRP, Wet Pipe, Handling etc.

    And the rest
