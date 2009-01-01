SXR 800 Performance Parts GOLDMINE!!! RRP, Wet Pipe, Handling etc.
I have a bunch of parts from my SXR up for sale. All parts were bought brand new last season and have about a dozen rides on them. The pipe was bought used but like-new when I got it and it only saw fresh water use.
All prices include shipping in the USA. Please PM if interested as I dont monitor the threads that often. I will update the thread as items are sold.
Factory Wet Pipe: In great shape, never overheated. Comes exactly as pictured except I do have the 3rd manifold bolt that is not in the pictures. No other items included other than what is pictured. $800
RRP Pole: I bought this pole brand new from Blowsion. When installing, a couple of the clamping bolts locked up on me (I believe they should use fine-thread bolts and apply grease or anti-seize on them). The bolts/nuts were not cross threaded and didnt start to lock up until they had come through the nut. You can see in the pics where the top bracket got mangled by locking onto the nut to break the bolt out of there. I replaced that bolt and have a complete set of new bolts and nuts to go with it. This happened at install (Blowsion/RRP refused to do anything about it) and it works fine as-is but it is worth noting of course. One other bolt is really tight right now but again, it does work fine as-is. Tubes are 21 long. $650
Blowsion Stubby Cone - $40
Skat-Trak Cut-back Stainless Intake grate - $250
Blowsion filters, adapters and outerwears for stock carbs - $125